* Apax in talks with Khazanah, Blackstone, Bain Capital
-sources
* Apax holding valued at $190 mln at Thursday closing price
* Apollo executive: Apax indicated plans to exit but no
formal process started yet
By Indulal PM and Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, Sept 28 Global private equity firm Apax
Partners LLP is looking to sell its 10 percent stake in Indian
hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, three sources
with direct knowledge of the talks said, in a deal that could
raise around $250 million or more.
Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd,
which already holds a 10.85 percent stake in Apollo Hospitals
, is one of the funds in talks with Apax, said the
sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to
speak to the media.
Apax, which invested in India's largest hospital chain in
September 2007, has yet to start a formal process but has also
had early talks with other investors, including the Blackstone
Group LP and Bain Capital, the sources said.
Apax's holding in Apollo Hospitals is valued at about $190
million at Thursday's closing share price of 731.90 rupees.
"The transaction would be at least a 30 percent premium to
the current market valuations," said one of the sources.
A rally in Indian shares this year is raising the prospect
of exits by funds, after a stock market boom between 2006 and
2008 that KPMG estimates attracted $31.5 billion in private
equity investments.
Apollo Hospitals shares had gained 29.5 percent so far this
year as of Thursday, outperforming a 22.2 percent gain in the
main NSE index, on improving profits and expectations
for increased spending on health care in India.
Shares in the hospital chain, which has 50 owned or managed
hospitals with a total capacity of more than 8,250 beds, have
tripled since Apax purchased its stake.
Apax and Khazanah officials were not immediately available
to comment. Blackstone and Bain declined to comment.
"They (Apax) had indicated about it (sale plans) but they
have not initiated the process. They are happy with the
company's performance," Sangita Reddy, executive director of
operations at Apollo Hospitals, told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra in Mumbai and Yantoultra
Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Rafael Nam and Edmund Klamann)