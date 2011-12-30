MUMBAI, Dec 30 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corp plans to raise 3.5 billion rupees via a dual-tranche bond issue, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed. The firm is issuing 10-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 7th year at 9.85 percent semi-annual coupon and 12-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of the 10th year at 9.97 percent semi-annual coupon, the document showed. Tipsons Consultancy Services is an arranger of the issue, which opened on Dec. 30 and closes on Jan. 18. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)