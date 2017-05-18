Punjab to forgive over $1.5 billion in farm debts
NEW DELHI Punjab will waive more than $1.5 billion in loans to farmers, becoming the third state to do so in response to growing rural distress caused by food oversupply and weak prices.
MUMBAI India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd shares fell as much as 2.7 percent on Thursday as an arm of Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah was looking to exit the healthcare provider by selling its remaining 4.78 percent stake.
Integrated (Mauritius) Healthcare Holdings Ltd, an arm of the Malaysian fund, was looking to sell up to 6.7 million shares in Apollo Hospitals at a price range of 1,245 rupees to 1,260 rupees apiece, below its 1,280.20 closing price on Wednesday, according to a deal term sheet.
Stock exchange data as of 0401 GMT showed more than 6.6 million shares in the hospitals operator changed hands in a string of block deals.
Deutsche Bank was the bookrunner for the stake sale.
In March, the Khazanah arm sold a 10.6 billion-rupee stake in Apollo Hospitals.
(Reporting by Manoj Rawal and S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.