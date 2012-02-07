MUMBAI, Feb 7 Indian healthcare operator Apollo Hospitals Enterprise plans to raise 1 billion rupees in 5-year bonds, with a call option at the end of the third year, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. The private placement will pay a coupon of 10.15 percent semi-annually in the first three years and a coupon of 9.25 percent semi-annually in the following two years if the call option is not exercised, the source said. Edelweiss Securities is the sole arranger of the deal. For debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)