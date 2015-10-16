(Repeats story moved on Oct 15 with no change in text)
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, Oct 15 India's Apollo Tyres
is mulling hiring a sales team to grow its business in the
United States, a top company executive told Reuters, having
failed two years ago to buy U.S. Cooper Tire & Rubber
for $2.5 billion.
Apollo's global push is aimed at reducing dependence on the
domestic market, where passenger and commercial vehicle sales
are recovering slowly after a slump and where it plans to invest
$400 million over the next three to four years.
The company, the number 2 tyremaker in India, also faces
growing competition from cheap replacement tyre imports from
China that rose 60 percent in the fiscal year that ended on
March 31 from a year ago, industry data showed.
Apollo's bid for Cooper collapsed after legal battles,
scuppering its plans to break into one of the world's biggest
tyre markets.
"We are now looking at the U.S. market through organic
growth," Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Kumar said in an
interview on Thursday.
By 2020, Apollo's revenues outside of India are expected to
rise to 40 percent from about 35 percent today, as it expects to
double its sales from Europe and ASEAN (Association of South
East Asian Nations) over the period, said Kumar.
In 2014, the year after the Cooper bid collapsed, Apollo
said it would invest 475 million euros ($540 million) to build a
new manufacturing plant in Hungary. That plant will begin
production in 2017.
"Once Hungary comes on stream we will have much more cost
competitiveness to sell in the U.S. We would begin with hiring a
small team... and grow from there," he said, adding that the
company is still studying how big the team will be.
Kumar said the company also hopes to supply to carmakers in
Europe such as Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG
and Suzuki Motor Corp that build cars close to its
upcoming plant in Hungary.
The company will next year start raising, in tranches, up to
$250 million of debt towards its planned $400 million investment
in India.
With the Indian government working to kickstart stalled road
infrastructure projects, Apollo, which mainly manufactures tyres
for trucks and buses, is planning to double capacity at its
plant in Chennai in southern India.
Apollo, which aims to become one of the world's top 10
tyremakers in a few years, could set up a third plant in an
ASEAN country if demand rises and revenues in the region more
than double from less than $100 million now, said Kumar.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)