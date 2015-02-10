By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 10 India plans to amend its
arbitration law, setting time limits for courts and easing
judicial rules to decide corporate disputes, as it seeks to
attract more foreign investment, Law Minister Sadananda Gowda
said on Tuesday.
Many domestic and foreign companies, such as British
telecoms major Vodafone, prefer Singapore, Hong Kong and
London as arbitration venues, since winning final settlements
from Indian courts can take years.
The World Bank rates India 186th out of 189 countries for
its enforcement of contracts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has
promised judicial reforms and other steps to lift India up the
World Bank's Doing Business Index.
"Billions of dollars are blocked in legal disputes in
India," Gowda told an industry event. "There is a need to
establish a speedy, cost-effective and efficient disputes
resolution mechanism."
Parliament was expected to approve amendments to the
arbitration law in the coming session, he added, which would
help attract more investment and settle disputes.
The next parliament session begins on Feb. 23, with Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley due to present his budget for the fiscal
year ending in March 2016.
The government also plans to set up separate commercial
courts to speed the resolution of corporate disputes, a move
that could unlock billions of dollars in investments, Gowda
said.
A government panel has suggested limiting courts' authority
to overrule arbitration awards and fixing time limits and fees
to settle legal cases.
The government earlier deferred plans to issue an executive
order to amend the law, as it wanted parliamentary approval,
Gowda said.
Sums ranging in the billions of dollars are leaving India
every year in arbitration costs headed overseas, industry
chamber ASSOCHAM said in a report, with Singapore the most
popular site for arbitration cases filed by Indians.
Scores of projects worth more than 4 trillion rupees ($64
billion) are under litigation in different courts and tribunals,
the report said.
"Delay in the timely disposal of high-value cases is leading
to a drop in GDP," said D.S. Rawat, secretary general of
ASSOCHAM. "If it could be tackled, it would expand economic
activity and provide more avenues for jobs."
($1=62.0500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)