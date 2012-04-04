NEW DELHI, April 4 Two Indian army units that
moved towards New Delhi on a January night without notifying the
government raised an alarm in the capital, the Indian Express
newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing several unidentified
sources.
The newspaper report said the infantry unit of the 33rd
Armoured Division based 150 km (90 miles) from Delhi and a unit
of the airbourne 50 Para brigade based in Agra to the south
reached the outskirts of Delhi before being ordered back.
The army told the newspaper the units were engaged in
routine training exercises to test their mobility in fog and did
not need to warn the government in advance. Defence ministry
spokesman Sitanshu Kar told Reuters it was not true the
manoeuvres had caused alarm in the ministry.
The troop movements happened at a time of high friction
between Army Chief Vijay Kumar Singh and the government. The
newspaper said the accepted view is there was a breakdown in
communication rather than a plot of any kind.
The military in India is not known for conspiring against
the government in a region plagued by instability.
On the night in question, lookouts confirmed the two units
were travelling towards Delhi, the report said.
Defence Minister A.K. Antony was informed and the government
ordered police to check all vehicles on roads to Delhi as a way
of slowing traffic. The defence secretary, the ministry's top
civil servant, cut short a trip to Malaysia to handle the
situation.
The report highlights the deep rifts and tense atmosphere in
recent months between the world's second largest standing army
and the government.
On Jan. 16, the day the exercises took place, Singh took a
case against the government to the Supreme Court in a row about
whether he could serve another year before retiring. He later
lost the case.
The army chief has since said he was offered a $2.8 million
bribe and accused the defence minister of not acting on
information about corruption in the forces. He also wrote a
letter to the prime minister in March saying the army was not in
proper shape to defend the country. The letter was leaked.
