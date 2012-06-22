MUMBAI, June 22 India's Ashok Leyland plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($53.50 million) via dual tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The country's second-biggest bus and truck maker will borrow through 3-year bonds at 10.10 percent and 5-year bonds at 10.20 percent, said the source. Standard Chartered Bank is the arranger of the deal, said the source. ($1 = 56.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)