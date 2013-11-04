Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Nov 4 Ashok Leyland Ltd October vehicle sales: Oct 2013 Oct 2012 Change M&HCV sales 4,093 4,964 -18 pct LCV sales 2,710 3,033 -11 pct Total sales 6,803 7,997 -15 pct NOTE: Ashok Leyland, India's second-biggest bus and truck maker. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)