Dec 3 India's Ashok Leyland November vehicle sales. Nov 2011 Nov 2010 pct chg TOTAL SALES 7,878 5,137 +53.4 DOMESTIC SALES 6,477 3,885 +66.7 EXPORTS 1,401 1,252 +11.9 NOTE: Ashok Leyland, India's second-biggest bus and truck maker, has ventures with Nissan Motor Co for trucks and engines. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)