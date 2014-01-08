MUMBAI, Jan 8 Indian asset managers plan to increase their holdings of cheaper mid-cap shares and battered banking shares in the January-March quarter, according to a Reuters poll. The survey also shows most fund managers of diversified equity funds plan to cut their allocation to consumer goods shares. For story see Below is a full breakdown of poll results. Expected change in asset allocation between cash and equity Increase Neutral Decrease Cash 2 10 4 Equity 5 9 2 Expected change according to market capitalisation Increase Neutral Decrease Large-cap 2 8 6 Mid-cap 10 6 0 Small-cap 4 12 0 Expected changes in individual sectors Increase Neutral Decrease Autos and auto 3 13 0 ancillaries Public sector banks 10 2 4 Non-public sector banks 6 8 2 Other financial 4 10 2 companies Consumer durables 0 6 10 Consumer non-durables 3 4 9 Pharma/healthcare 7 9 0 Software 4 6 6 Real estate 4 6 6 Infrastructure/construct 4 8 4 ion Cement 7 5 4 Metals and mining 6 10 0 Energy/oil & gas 4 8 4 Technology 6 10 0 Telecom 8 4 4 Outlook for gold in next three months Positive Neutral Negative 7 5 4 Outlook for NSE index in next three months Rise over 10 pct 0 Up 5-10 pct 2 Up 0-5 pct 3 Down 0-5 pct 3 Down 5-10 pct 2 Fall over 10 pct 0 (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Kim Coghill)