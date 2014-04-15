MUMBAI, April 15 India-based fund managers are growing more confident in the domestic economy and plan to raise allocations to auto makers and private sector lenders, betting that no change to interest rates will underpin an economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed. The expected allocations for April-June follow the lead of foreign investors who have already been investing in India-focused shares, such as Tata Motors Ltd, since the start of the year. That has sparked a rally in the broader NSE index which climbed to a record high last week and is up 7.5 percent this year. For story see Below is a full breakdown of poll results. Expected change in asset allocation between cash and equity Increase Neutral Decrease Cash 4 4 10 Equity 10 4 4 Expected change according to market capitalisation Increase Neutral Decrease Large Cap 2 12 4 Mid Cap 10 4 4 Small Cap 6 8 4 Expected changes in individual sectors Increase Neutral Decrease Autos and Auto 13 4 1 Ancillaries Public sector banks 4 10 4 Private banks 10 4 4 Other Finance 2 12 4 Companies Consumer Durable 6 8 4 Consumer 2 8 8 Non-durable/FMCG Pharma/Healthcare 4 8 6 Software 0 12 6 Real Estate 2 14 2 Infra/Construction 9 7 2 Cements 9 7 2 Metals and Mining 0 14 4 Energy/Oil and Gas 8 6 4 Technology 4 10 4 Telecom 2 14 2 Outlook for gold in next three months Positive Neutral Negative 4 9 5 Outlook for NSE index in next three months Rise over 10 5 percent Up 5-10 percent 8 Up 0-5 percent 2 Down 0-5 percent 2 Down 5-10 percent 0 Fall over 10 1 percent Expected medium term impact on the markets in case of the following election outcomes Positive Positive Neutral Negative Negative 0-5% 5-10% 0-5% 5-10% NDA 2 14 2 0 0 UPA 4 3 1 6 4 Third 0 0 0 6 12 Front/Other Hung 0 0 0 0 18 Parliament (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)