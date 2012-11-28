Nov 28 India's patents appeal board has
dismissed British drugmaker AstraZeneca's petition
challenging an earlier ruling that refused patent protection for
a cancer-fighting drug, in the latest blow for Big Pharma in the
country.
The Indian patents office in 2007 refused patent protection
to AstraZeneca's quinazoline molecule, citing lack of invention.
The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) on Monday
upheld the refusal.
The decision is also a setback for struggling AstraZeneca,
which is battling to turn itself around as key drugs lose patent
protection.
Global drug companies suffered a high-profile reversal in
March when India granted the first ever compulsory licence to
domestic drugmaker Natco Pharma to sell cheap copies
of Bayer's cancer drug Nexavar. Bayer has appealed
the order.
And early this month IPAB revoked a six-year-old Indian
patent granted to Roche's hepatitis C drug Pegasys,
citing lack of evidence that the drug was any better than
existing treatments.
Multinational drug manufacturers regard India's $13 billion
drug market as a huge opportunity, but are wary of what they see
as lax protection for intellectual property in a country where
generic medicines account for more than 90 percent of sales.
Indian generic companies, which do not need to plough money
into future research, can produce drugs at a fraction of the
cost of originator firms like Roche or Bayer.
Natco and another domestic drugmaker, G. M. Pharma, had
opposed the initial patent application for AstraZeneca
quinazoline derivative. The London-listed company filed a review
petition, which India's patent office dismissed in 2011.
A challenge to a review petition does not come under the
purview of the IPAB, and even on merit the petition has failed,
S. Majumdar & Co, the counsel for Natco Pharma, said in a
statement.
AstraZeneca could not immediately be reached for a comment
by Reuters. The company has the option to take its case to
India's Supreme Court.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)