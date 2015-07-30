NEW DELHI, July 30 The gunmen who stormed a police station and killed seven people in India's Punjab came from Pakistan, according to preliminary evidence, India's Home Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament on Thursday.

In a statement shorn of the nationalist rhetoric the ruling party is known for, Singh warned of a forceful response to any attempt to undermine India's territorial integrity or security but did not specify any reponse to Monday's attack.

The three gunmen were killed after a 12 hour siege. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)