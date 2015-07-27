NEW DELHI, July 27 Gunmen attacked a bus station and stormed a police station in the northern Indian state of Punjab on Monday, killing two people, wounding at least six and taking an unknown number of hostages, TV networks said.

Five bombs were also found on a railway track in the state where Indian fought a deadly Sikh insurgency in the 1980s.

