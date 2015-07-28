By Andrew MacAskill
| DINANAGAR, India, July 28
DINANAGAR, India, July 28 Three gunmen who
fought a 12-hour battle on Monday near the Pakistan border were
Muslim, the Punjab police chief said on Tuesday, contradicting
speculation that the attack may have been carried out by Sikh
separatists.
"The inspection of the bodies shows that the assailants were
Muslims," said Sumedh Singh Saini, director general of police in
the northern state, speaking to reporters at the police station
that came under attack.
Ten people, including four police, three civilians and the
three militants, were killed in a prolonged battle that began
early on Monday morning, the first of its kind in Indian Punjab
in more than a decade.
The attack bore the hallmarks of similar attacks in the
neighbouring region of Jammu, which has seen more frequent
operations by gunmen hitting security posts in recent years.
Saini did not elaborate why police concluded the gunmen were
Muslim and declined to confirm whether or not they were from
Pakistan, as some Indian security sources had suggested.
He said police had not yet identified the assailants, as
they were not carrying any identifying papers or documents.
"They had even gone to the lengths of removing the
identifying marks on their weapons," Saini said.
Two GPS devices that police recovered inside the besieged
station show a programmed route from the India-Pakistan border
to the railway track where five explosives were found on Monday
then on to the police station, Saini said, leading police to
believe the same group planted the bombs and staged the gun
battle.
Another policeman said the first entry in the GPS system was
made on the Indian side of the border on July 21, several days
before the attack.
On Monday, some analysts speculated the unusual attack could
mark the reappearance of Sikh separatists who battled the Indian
government in the 1980s, including the assassination of Prime
Minister Indira Gandhi at the hands of Sikh bodyguards in 1984.
But some police sources had said the militants entered from
Pakistan two days ago a short distance to the north in the state
of Jammu and Kashmir, where separatist guerrillas are seeking
independence from India.
Pakistan issued a statement on Monday condemning the assault
and extending condolences to the government and people of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his senior ministers have
not made detailed statements on the attack, which came weeks
after a meeting between Modi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif raised the prospect of a thaw in relations between the
two nucelar-armed neighbours.
(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Writing by
Krista Mahr; Editing by Angus MacSwan)