NEW DELHI Jan 2 A group of gunmen attacked an Indian Air Force base early on Saturday in the northwestern state of Punjab that borders Pakistan, TV channels cited police as saying.

Two of the gunmen were killed in a shootout with security forces, while two or three more were holed up in buildings on the base, Indian media reported.

According to early accounts, the attack resembled a similar raid last year by gunmen on a border town in Punjab that killed nine people. India blamed that attack on assailants who had infiltrated from Pakistan.

The latest attack is likely to deal a blow to attempts to revive political dialogue between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impromptu visit to Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in late December. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Paul Tait)