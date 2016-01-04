* Gunfire still being heard on third day of clearing
operation
* India mulls options ahead of Pakistan talks on Jan. 15
* Indian security forces kill five militants involved in
attack
By Mukesh Gupta and Rupam Jain Nair
PATHANKOT, India/NEW DELHI, Jan 4 A
rapprochement effort between India and Pakistan appeared to be
in jeopardy on Monday, as Indian security forces battled for the
third day to clear out militants who attacked one of its air
bases and killed seven soldiers.
The foreign secretaries of the nuclear-armed neighbours are
due to meet for talks on Jan. 15, building on a thaw in
relations after a surprise visit by Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi to Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif last month.
But an Indian government official said India was now
considering whether to go ahead with the talks or not, and that
a final decision will be taken once the operations to secure the
Pathankot Air Force base in Punjab state are over.
The government official, who requested anonymity, said it
could take another 48 hours for the base to be secured, and by
then the government hoped to have more information about the
attackers and what links they may have to Pakistan, if any.
On Monday, the United Jihad Council, an alliance of more
than a dozen pro-Pakistan militant groups based in
Pakistan-administered Kashmir, claimed responsibility for the
air base attack, according to a statement from the group's
spokesman.
"The attack is a message by Mujahideen (militants) that no
sensitive installation of India is out of our reach," said UJC
spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain in a statement, a copy of which
was seen by Reuters.
The attack on the base, which started before dawn on
Saturday, is a rare targeting of an Indian military installation
outside of the disputed Kashmir region.
Indian security forces have killed five militants involved
in the attack, said Major General Dushyant Singh, of India's
counter-terrorism force, the National Security Guard, at a
briefing on Monday.
But gunfire could still be heard at the base on the third
day of operations. It was unclear how many militants remained at
large, if any.
As well as the seven Indian security personnel killed, 22
had been wounded.
"Operations will continue to be conducted until we can
render the base fully safe," said Singh.
Pakistan has condemned the attack and said it wanted to
build on the goodwill created by the impromptu meeting between
Modi and Sharif last month.
Separately, late on Sunday, the Indian consulate in the
northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif came under attack.
CONFLICTING REPORTS
Indian security officials have given conflicting accounts on
whether the attackers at the Pathankot air base were still
active after Home Minister Rajnath Singh declared on Saturday
evening that they had been "neutralised".
The reluctance of officials to declare the mission complete
appeared to reflect an abundance of caution until all the
attackers' bodies had been accounted for. The sound of
continuing gunfire from the base added confusion to the picture.
A senior federal government official said earlier on Monday
that two militants hiding in the administrative block of the
base had been killed on Sunday, but authorities had yet to
recover the bodies. The official said six militants had been
killed.
"But every inch of the air base has to be secured before we
call off the operation," said the official in New Delhi, who
requested anonymity.
Thousands of police were scanning hotels, markets and
forested areas in the city of Pathankot around the base, to
ensure no more militants were hiding, said police official Manoj
Kumar.
"Our biggest concern is to protect public spaces," Kumar
said. "The militants who entered the air base must have a local
network coordinating with them."
Manish Mehta, an Indian army spokesman, said the military
was working at a "very fast pace" to defuse live hand grenades
and gather the remains of the dead militants.
"The air base is large and we have been working all night to
ensure that the base is totally in our control," Mehta said
early on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Krista Mahr and Paritosh Bansal in New
Delhi and Abu Arqam Naqash in Muzaffarabad; Writing by Rupam
Jain Nair and Krista Mahr; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Clarence Fernandez)