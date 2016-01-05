* Operation to secure air base into 4th day
By Rupam Jain Nair and Krista Mahr
NEW DELHI, Jan 5 Indian security forces have
killed six militants who launched an assault on a military air
base in northern India that killed seven security personnel and
injured 22, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the air base, Parrikar declined to say
definitively that no more militants were at large until the
four-day-old operation to clear the facility was over. He said
those efforts could end as soon as Wednesday.
While praising Indian security forces for eliminating the
attackers, Parrikar also alluded to "some gaps" in security that
allowed the attackers to reach the base in the northwestern
state of Punjab.
It has emerged that the militants hijacked a police
officer's car but that his call to a colleague, after he was
dumped by the roadside, was not taken seriously. The National
Investigation Agency, a central body set up to probe such
cross-border attacks, is investigating.
The apparently well-planned assault on a strategic military
target just 25 km (16 miles) from the border has put pressure on
an attempt by prime ministers Narendra Modi and Nawaz Sharif to
improve historically fraught relations between the two
nuclear-armed neighbours.
The Indian leader paid a surprise birthday visit to his
Pakistani counterpart in late December. In a sign that both want
the incipient dialogue to continue, Sharif called Modi on
Tuesday to convey his "sorrow and grief" at the losses from the
air base attack.
Pakistan will investigate leads and information provided by
the government of India, Sharif's office said in a readout of
the call. Both premiers are resolved to fight terrorism
together, an aide also said.
According to a statement issued by the Indian government,
Modi called for "firm and immediate action against those
responsible for the air base attack", based on specific and
actionable information provided to Pakistan.
A round of talks between the two countries' foreign
secretaries has been tentatively scheduled for Jan. 15.
ENGULFING INDIA
The United Jihad Council (UJC), an alliance of pro-Pakistan
militant groups based in the Pakistani-administered part of the
divided Kashmir region, has claimed responsibility for the
assault.
The group's leader warned that their attacks "can engulf all
of India" if the issue of Kashmir's divided rule is not
resolved.
"Whenever they want, wherever they want, they can target the
enemy," UJC leader Syed Salahuddin said in a voice recording
released by a group spokesman on Tuesday. Salahuddin's voice was
recognised by a Reuters reporter from previous messages and
public appearances.
The claim of responsibility has, however, met a sceptical
response among India's security establishment, which blames
another group called Jaish-e-Mohammed (Army of Mohammed).
That group was founded by Masood Azhar after he was released
by India in 1999 in exchange for passengers on an Indian
airliner that was hijacked.
The head of India's National Investigation Agency, Sharad
Kumar, told reporters in New Delhi that the attackers came from
Pakistan but did not elaborate.
"I REALISED THAT THEY WERE TERRORISTS"
The day before the assault, a police officer returning from
a temple was abducted by a group of heavily armed men speaking
Urdu, among other languages, he said on Tuesday.
"The minute I saw them I realised that they were
terrorists," Police Superintendent Salwinder Singh told media.
"One of the gunmen snatched my phone and made calls to
Pakistan," Singh said. Urdu, widely spoken in Pakistan, can be
mostly understood by Hindi speakers.
Phone records indicate the perpetrators used Singh's phone
inside the air base by mid-afternoon on Jan. 1, according to the
Indian Express, 12 hours before they were detected through
aerial surveillance.
It remains unclear exactly how the attackers infiltrated the
fortified base, which has a 24-km (15-mile) perimeter surrounded
by a 3-metre (10-foot) wall topped with concertina wire.
