NEW DELHI Jan 7 India called on Pakistan on
Thursday to take "prompt and decisive" action against militants
it blames for an attack on an air base, days before fraught
peace talks between the nuclear-armed neighbours are scheduled
to resume.
A meeting between the foreign secretaries of both nations
had been tentatively scheduled for Jan. 15, but it is unclear if
it will still happen after the weekend attack on the Indian Air
Force base near the Pakistan border.
India's foreign ministry said Islamabad has been given
actionable intelligence that those who planned the assault came
from Pakistan.
"As far as we are concerned the ball is now in Pakistan's
court," spokesman Vikas Swarup told reporters when asked if the
talks were on. "The immediate issue in front of us is Pakistan's
response to the terrorist attack."
A senior Pakistani official said India provided intelligence
that included telephone numbers, call intercepts, and locations
where they believe the attackers or their handlers were.
Pakistan is following up the leads, the official said, and
hopes that the talks would not be cancelled while it explores
them.
Prime ministers Narendra Modi of India and Nawaz Sharif of
Pakistan are struggling to keep their renewed dialogue on track
after the militant attack killed seven Indian military personnel
and wounded 22.
Modi made a surprise stopover in Pakistan last month, the
first time an Indian premier has visited in over a decade.
LATEST TALKS
The standoff after the apparent thaw is part of a pattern
over the years. Attempts to restart talks have been frequently
thwarted by attacks between the two countries, which have fought
three wars since becoming separate nations in 1947.
With such an eventuality in mind, the national security
advisers of the two countries agreed on a process during a
meeting in early December to keep dialogue going in case of a
potential disruption, the Pakistani official said.
As a result, Indian NSA Ajit Doval has spoken at least three
times by phone with his Pakistani counterpart, Naseer Khan
Janjua, since the attack, including last Saturday evening when
the fighting was still ongoing, the Pakistani official said.
India's security establishment has blamed the attack on
militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad, alleged to have been behind an
assault on the country's parliament in 2001 that almost brought
the two countries to war for a fourth time.
The Pakistani official said Pakistan could temporarily
arrest Jaish-e-Mohammad's leader Masood Azhar to appease India,
but only if the leads checked out.
Pakistan also expects DNA evidence, bodies and other forms
of identification from India "within days", the official said.
Sharif met senior ministers and his national security
advisers on Thursday and discussed "issues pertaining to
national and regional security", according to a statement from
his office.
(Additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New Delhi and Asad
Hashim in Islamabad; Writing By Andrew MacAskill)