GUWAHATI Aug 5 An unidentified gunman on Friday shot dead at least 12 people and wounded 15 in a busy market area in a town in India's restive northeastern state of Assam, police officials said.

The gunman opened fire at the crowded market in Kokrajhar, a town about 220 km (140 miles) west of the state's commercial capital Guwahati, superintendent of police in the town of Sreejith T. told Reuters.

The fate of the gunman was not immediately clear.

Assam, a remote and underdeveloped state in India's northeast, has suffered from years of ethnic and tribal insurgencies. (Reporting by Biswajyoti Das in GUWAHATI; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)