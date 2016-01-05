PATHANKOT, India Jan 5 Six militants who attacked an Indian air base have been confirmed killed, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday, adding that a four-day-old operation to secure the compound was still under way.

Addressing reporters at the Pathankot air base near the border with Pakistan, Parrikar said Indian security forces "have done an excellent job containing these highly motivated terrorists". (Reporting by Mukesh Gupta; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)