NEW DELHI Jan 3 The operation continues to
secure an Indian air base after a militant attack on Saturday,
the Indian Air Force said on Sunday, while the government said
it could not yet confirm that two remaining gunmen had been
eliminated.
"The area cannot be declared fully sanitised," Air Marshal
Anil Khosla told a news briefing in New Delhi.
Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told reporters in New Delhi
that four gunmen had been confirmed killed and he hoped the two
still at large would be "neutralised" by evening. Without
recovering their bodies they could not be confirmed dead.
A total of seven military personnel were killed and 20
injured in the pre-dawn attack on the Pathankot air base that
lies 25 km (16 miles) from the border with Pakistan.
