By Biswajyoti Das
| GUWAHATI, India
GUWAHATI, India Dec 25 India deployed military
helicopters to hunt down tribal militants in the northeastern
state of Assam on Thursday after rebels killed 75 people this
week, the deadliest in the remote area in years.
Assam has a history of sectarian bloodshed and armed groups
fighting for secession from India.
On Tuesday, suspected militants of a faction of the National
Democratic Front of Bodoland attacked four villages in the space
of an hour, pulling people out of their homes and shooting them
dead.
More than half of the victims were women and children of tea
plantation workers from outside the state, Assam Chief Minister
Tarun Gogoi said as more bodies were discovered in the remote
area.
The attacks appeared to have been in retaliation for an
offensive that security forces launched against the Bodo faction
a month ago that inflicted heavy losses. The militant group lost
40 men and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, state police
said.
The rebels turned on plantation workers, believing that some
were informing the police about their movements.
"This is an act of terrorism. We are going to be very
tough," federal Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who flew to the
state, told reporters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government took power in May
promising economic development and a tough stance on national
security. "We have said there will be zero tolerance for
terrorism," Singh said.
India's northeast region, bounded by China, Myanmar, Bhutan
and Bangladesh, is home to more than 200 ethnic groups. The
region has trailed the rest of India in economic development and
the gap has widened in recent years, fuelling discontent.
For decades, the Bodos have been fighting for a state of
their own called Bodoland, accusing New Delhi of plundering
their state's resources and flooding the area with outsiders.
The group follows a distinctive culture and speaks a
Tibeto-Burman language.
A military official said helicopters were scouring the
jungles of Assam to track down militants trying to flee to
Bhutan and the neighbouring Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh,
which has thickly forested mountains.
About 5,000 additional soldiers have been deployed to Assam
in response to this week's attacks, the government said.
(Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Edmund Klamann)