MUMBAI Feb 20 India's auction of quotas
allowing foreign investors to buy bonds attracted solid demand,
reflecting expectations that the central bank will cut interest
rates and that the government will deliver a fiscally
disciplined budget.
The strong demand signals foreign investors anticipate a
rally in debt this year, which could prove a boon for India
given its need for capital inflows to narrow a current account
deficit that hit a record high in the July-September quarter.
The auction is the last before the 2013/14 budget to be
unveiled on Feb. 28 as well as a central bank policy review in
mid-March, and comes after India recently raised the amount of
corporate and government debt that foreign investors can buy.
"Bonds are promising attractive returns on expectations of
more OMOs, rate cuts, and as the government is seen pushing
through new policies to improve the investment climate," said
Ajay Manglunia, senior vice-president of Edelweiss Securities
referring to bond purchases via open market operations.
India attracted 781.77 billion rupees ($14.40 billion) worth
of orders for its so-called debt auction limits, which gives
foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit
bought.
The amount of orders received was above the 666 billion
rupees on offer for different categories of government and
corporate debt.
India restricts foreign access to its debt markets because
of its reluctance to owe money to overseas investors, and has a
complicated system of categories that divide up bonds into
maturities and restricts which types of investors can bid for
the debt.
As is usually the case, quotas for government and corporate
bonds that offer relatively fewer restrictions attracted the
strongest demand.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yields have
dropped 23 basis points since start of this calendar year on
growing hopes that the government will deliver a fiscally
disciplined budget that averts a damaging sovereign ratings
downgrade.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has pledged to meet a fiscal
deficit target of 5.3 percent of gross domestic product for the
financial year ending in March and a target of 4.8 percent for
fiscal 2013/14.
The government has also followed through with unpopular
fiscal measures, including allowing state retailers to raise
susbsidised diesel prices and slashing spending.
Just this week, the government on Monday cancelled its last
bond sale worth 120 billion rupees for the current fiscal year,
scheduled this week citing a build up in cash balances.
Expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will cut
interest rates and buy bonds to ease a cash crunch in the
banking system have also supported bond prices.
The RBI cut India's key lending rate by 25 basis points last
month, and despite a cautious tone, analysts widely expect the
central bank to ease by an additional 75 to 100 bps during 2013.
Overseas investors held 2.7 percent of government bonds at
the end of 2012, according to regulatory data.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducts
auctions of debt limits to overseas investors on 20th of every
month.
Net foreign inflows reached $6.6 billion in 2012 and
$706.50 mln so far this year.
Because of the strong demand, the government has eased some
of its restrictions against foreign investors, including raising
limits in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each in
January.
With the increased limits, the government bond quota for
foreign investors stands at $25 billion, and at $50 billion
across corporate bonds.
($1 = 54.2750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)