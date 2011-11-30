MUMBAI Nov 30 India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors was oversubscribed, four market sources said, with strong demand seen for both government and corporate bonds.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) put in bids totalling 735.66 billion rupees ($14 billion), the sources said, after the auctions were held by the country's capital markets regulator -- Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) -- to allocate the enhanced FII limits for government bonds and corporate bonds.

The corporate bond auction received around 340.06 billion rupees in bids against 261.16 billion on offer, while FIIs bid 395.60 billion rupees of government bonds, compared with 253.28 billion on sale, said the sources involved in the bidding process.

India set a cut-off for foreign investors in corporate bonds at 67 basis points and for government bonds at 115 basis points, the sources said.

India has raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, to help boost foreign inflows after the existing limits were almost reached.

