MUMBAI Nov 30 India's auction of an
enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional
investors was oversubscribed, four market sources said, with
strong demand seen for both government and corporate bonds.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) put in bids totalling
735.66 billion rupees ($14 billion), the sources said, after the
auctions were held by the country's capital markets regulator --
Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) -- to allocate the
enhanced FII limits for government bonds and corporate bonds.
The corporate bond auction received around 340.06 billion
rupees in bids against 261.16 billion on offer, while FIIs bid
395.60 billion rupees of government bonds, compared with 253.28
billion on sale, said the sources involved in the bidding
process.
India set a cut-off for foreign investors in corporate bonds
at 67 basis points and for government bonds at 115 basis points,
the sources said.
India has raised the ceiling on foreign institutional
investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each,
to help boost foreign inflows after the existing limits were
almost reached.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rosemary
Arackaparambil)