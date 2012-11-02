US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI, Nov 2 * India cbank says receives 142 bids for 83.65 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Accepts 51 bids for 29.82 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 182.5 mln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Partial allotment of 45.41 pct on 6 bids at 2030 bond auction * For more details on auction see:, (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)