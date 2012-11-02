MUMBAI, Nov 2 * India cbank says receives 142 bids for 83.65 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Accepts 51 bids for 29.82 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 182.5 mln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Partial allotment of 45.41 pct on 6 bids at 2030 bond auction * For more details on auction see:, (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)