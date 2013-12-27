BRIEF-IDBI Bank says conciliation proceedings regarding wage revision to take place on April 11
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
* India cbank says receives 185 bids for 125.58 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 134 bids for 69.92 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 50.86 percent on 3 bids at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 75.5 million rupees at 2023 bond auction * For detailed results of the auction, see:
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad