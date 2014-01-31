Jan 31 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says receives 117 bids for 81.85 billion rupees at 2019 bond auction

* RBI says accepts 32 bids for 29.94 billion rupees at 2019 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 75.3 percent on 5 bids at 2019 bond auction

* RBI says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 65 million rupees at 2019 bond auction

* For detailed results of the auction, see