MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* RBI says receives 201 bids for 138.59 billion rupees at 2027 bond auction

* RBI says accepts 71 bids for 59.52 billion rupees at 2027 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 61.43 percent on 6 bids at 2027 bond auction

* RBI Says Accepts All 11 non-competitive bids for 479.45 million rupees at 2027 bond auction

* For detailed results of the auction, see