US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) -
* RBI says receives 201 bids for 138.59 billion rupees at 2027 bond auction
* RBI says accepts 71 bids for 59.52 billion rupees at 2027 bond auction
* RBI says partial allotment of 61.43 percent on 6 bids at 2027 bond auction
* RBI Says Accepts All 11 non-competitive bids for 479.45 million rupees at 2027 bond auction
* For detailed results of the auction, see
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss