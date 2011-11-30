* Strong interest seen in auction as no riders attached on investment

* Bids total $14.1 bln vs $10 bln on offer

* Cut-off for corp bonds 0.67 rupee per 10 million

* Cut-off for govt bonds at 1.15 rupees per 10 million (Adds details, quotes)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Nov 30 India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed, four market sources said, with strong demand seen for government and corporate bonds as there were no restrictions on investments.

FIIs put in bids totalling 735.66 billion rupees ($14.1 billion), the sources said, in the auctions held by the country's capital markets regulator -- Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) -- to allocate the enhanced debt limits.

The corporate bond auction received around 340.06 billion rupees in bids against 261.16 billion on offer, while government bonds received bids worth 395.60 billion rupees compared with 253.28 billion on sale, the sources, involved in the bidding process, said.

The cut-off for foreign investors in corporate bonds was set at 0.67 rupee per 10 million rupees and for government bonds at 1.15 rupees, the sources said.

"Since the limits auctioned under both categories were without tenure and sector restrictions. They were lapped up by a large number of FIIs. It provides them with immense opportunity for making investments in the desired instruments," said Ajay Manglunia, senior vice-president of Edelweiss Securities.

India has raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, to help boost foreign fund inflows, after the existing limits were almost reached.

Taking into account the fresh limits, FIIs are allowed to invest up to $15 billion in government bonds, including $5 billion in securities of 5 years and above and $45 billion in corporate bonds, including $25 billion in infrastructure bonds.

The un-utilised portion of existing limits in long-term government securities got 22.20 billion rupees in bids against 22.48 billion rupees on offer.

CHASING YIELDS

Despite a fresh bout of risk aversion in emerging market debt and a weaker outlook on the domestic currency, strong bidding interest was seen, given the attractive spreads.

"The global environment is jittery, but India remains one of the highest yielders. They should be comfortable as long as one doesn't price in a complete meltdown scenario," said Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.

"The current high bond yields offer enough pick up even after hedging currency risks to foreign investors."

Investments by companies in India have shrunk after the central bank raised interest rates 13 times since early 2010, and consumer spending has dropped, hurting growth.

The slowdown has dented government revenue collections and New Delhi has stepped up its borrowing, putting upward pressure on bond yields and the availability of cash for the corporate sector.

The market also believes that the rate cycle has peaked in India and bond yields are likely to move lower in the medium term, traders said.

($1 =52.2 Indian rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)