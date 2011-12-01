(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
* Strong interest seen in auction as no riders attached on
investment
* Bids total $14.1 bln vs $10 bln on offer
* Cut-off for corp bonds 0.67 rupee per 10 million
* Cut-off for govt bonds at 1.15 rupees per 10 million
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 30 India's auction of an
enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional
investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed, four market sources said,
with strong demand seen for government and corporate bonds as
there were no restrictions on investments.
FIIs put in bids totalling 735.66 billion rupees ($14.1
billion), the sources said, in the auctions held by the
country's capital markets regulator -- Securities and Exchange
Board of India (SEBI) -- to allocate the enhanced debt limits.
The corporate bond auction received around 340.06 billion
rupees in bids against 261.16 billion on offer, while government
bonds received bids worth 395.60 billion rupees compared with
253.28 billion on sale, the sources, involved in the bidding
process, said.
The cut-off for foreign investors in corporate bonds was set
at 0.67 rupee per 10 million rupees and for government bonds at
1.15 rupees, the sources said.
"Since the limits auctioned under both categories were
without tenure and sector restrictions. They were lapped up by a
large number of FIIs. It provides them with immense opportunity
for making investments in the desired instruments," said Ajay
Manglunia, senior vice-president of Edelweiss Securities.
India has raised the ceiling on foreign institutional
investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each,
to help boost foreign fund inflows, after the existing limits
were almost reached.
Taking into account the fresh limits, FIIs are allowed to
invest up to $15 billion in government bonds, including $5
billion in securities of 5 years and above and $45 billion in
corporate bonds, including $25 billion in infrastructure bonds.
The un-utilised portion of existing limits in long-term
government securities got 22.20 billion rupees in bids against
22.48 billion rupees on offer.
CHASING YIELDS
Despite a fresh bout of risk aversion in emerging market
debt and a weaker outlook on the domestic currency, strong
bidding interest was seen, given the attractive spreads.
"The global environment is jittery, but India remains one of
the highest yielders. They should be comfortable as long as one
doesn't price in a complete meltdown scenario," said Kumar
Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital in
Singapore.
"The current high bond yields offer enough pick up even
after hedging currency risks to foreign investors."
Investments by companies in India have shrunk after the
central bank raised interest rates 13 times since early 2010,
and consumer spending has dropped, hurting growth.
The slowdown has dented government revenue collections and
New Delhi has stepped up its borrowing, putting upward pressure
on bond yields and the availability of cash for the corporate
sector.
The market also believes that the rate cycle has peaked in
India and bond yields are likely to move lower in the medium
term, traders said.
($1 =52.2 Indian rupees)
