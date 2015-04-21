NEW DELHI, April 21 India will soon auction 69
marginal oil and gas fields owned by state explorers Oil and
Natural Gas Corp and Oil India Ltd, the
country's oil secretary said on Tuesday.
"Marginal field policy will have approval soon for 69 fields
which ONGC and Oil India have agreed to give. We hope to put
them for bidding," Saurabh Chandra told reporters in New Delhi.
Chandra said that the two state explorers would invest $6
billion in exploration and production in the year ending March
2016, as they look to arrest declining oil and gas production.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)