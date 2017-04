May 2 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 160 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday. Market players expect these bonds to be sold at few basis points higher than the secondary levels, given a slack in demand from the traditional investors, the state-run banks. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.35 pct 2022 96.78/8.9196 96.79/8.9186 96.90/8.8979 96.70/8.9341 8.28 pct 2027 93.60/9.1153 93.61/9.1135 93.75/9.0948 93.40/9.1428 9.20 pct 2030 101.00/9.0797 100.98/9.0819 101.20/9.0563 100.75/9.1092 9.23 pct 2043 101.25/9.1054 101.26/9.1041 101.35/9.0958 101.15/9.1152 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 60.23 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)