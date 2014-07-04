MUMBAI, July 4 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.35 pct 2022 98.05/8.6945 98.06/8.6927 98.15/8.6765 98.00/8.7036 8.60 pct 2028 100.20/8.5734 100.22/8.5715 100.40/8.5485 100.15/8.5796 9.20 pct 2030 104.35/8.6921 104.38/8.6888 104.50/8.6753 104.30/8.6978 9.23 pct 2043 105.70/8.6900 105.77/8.6836 107.00/8.5739 105.55/8.7036 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 59.6850 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Swati Bhat and Gaurav Pai Editing by Sunil Nair)