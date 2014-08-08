MUMBAI, Aug 8 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 140 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of bonds later on Friday. Some expect the RBI to devolve a part of 8.60 percent 2028 and 8.35 percent 2022 bonds on primary dealers. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.35 pct 2022 96.71/8.9430 96.71/8.9430 96.85/8.9170 96.60/8.9634 8.60 pct 2028 98.06/8.8433 98.06/8.8433 98.15/8.8317 98.00/8.8510 9.20 pct 2030 102.10/8.9492 102.10/8.9492 102.20/8.9376 102.00/8.9609 8.30 pct 2042 93.40/8.9424 93.45/8.9371 93.70/8.9115 93.20/8.9631 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 60.5800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta, Gaurav Pai and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)