Sept 26 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 120 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 98.56/8.5904 98.56/8.5904 98.60/8.5813 98.52/8.5995 8.60 pct 2028 99.73/8.6314 99.71/8.6345 99.76/8.6276 99.65/8.6415 9.20 pct 2030 104.25/8.7029 104.28/8.7001 104.45/8.6803 104.20/8.7086 8.30 pct 2042 95.86/8.6935 95.91/8.6886 96.10/8.6698 95.80/8.6995 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) (1 US dollar = 61.4925 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)