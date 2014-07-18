MUMBAI, July 18 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 140 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.35 pct 2022 97.60/8.7771 97.57/8.7082 97.60/8.0550 97.50/8.7917 8.60 pct 2028 99.80/8.6228 99.80/8.6228 99.90/8.6103 99.75/8.6290 9.20 pct 2030 103.78/8.7567 103.77/8.7573 103.90/8.7426 103.65/8.7709 9.23 pct 2043 104.93/8.7597 104.87/8.7648 105.25/8.7301 104.50/8.7987 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 60.3500 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta and Gaurav Pai; Editing by Anand Basu)