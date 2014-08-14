MUMBAI, Aug 14 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 80 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) of bonds later on Thursday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.40 pct 2024 99.00/8.5500 98.98/8.5538 99.05/8.5424 98.90/8.5652 8.32 pct 2032 95.25/8.8522 95.23/8.8551 95.40/8.8348 94.90/8.8930 9.23 pct 2043 103.85/8.8578 103.80/8.8629 104.00/8.8439 103.50/8.8905 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) (1 US dollar = 61.0450 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta, Gaurav Pai and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)