MUMBAI, Sept 5 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 120 billion rupees ($1.99 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 98.44/8.6158 98.44/8.6158 98.50/8.6011 98.35/8.6351 8.60 pct 2028 99.17/8.7025 99.17/8.7025 99.25/8.6917 99.10/8.7107 9.20 pct 2030 103.66/8.7697 103.65/8.7704 103.80/8.7537 103.50/8.7880 8.30 pct 2042 95.25/8.7542 95.23/8.7567 95.35/8.7442 95.00/8.7792 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 60.4250 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Writing by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)