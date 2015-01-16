Jan 16 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) worth of bonds later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.08 pct 2022 101.55/7.8032 101.52/7.8084 101.60/7.7943 101.45/7.8208 8.15 pct 2026 103.75/7.6607 103.77/7.6588 103.88/7.6442 103.69/7.6683 8.24 pct 2033 104.40/7.7886 104.39/7.7901 104.55/7.7738 104.15/7.8134 8.17 pct 2044 104.30/7.7955 104.18/7.8060 104.45/7.7829 103.30/7.8799 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 62.0100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Swati Bhat, Dipika Lalwani and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)