Jan 2 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 140 billion rupees ($2.20 billion) worth of bonds later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 9 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 101.00/8.0428 100.99/8.0448 100.10/8.0207 100.90/8.0650 8.60 pct 2028 105.40/7.9369 105.37/7.9402 105.45/7.9310 105.30/7.9487 8.24 pct 2033 102.60/7.9694 102.54/7.9750 102.65/7.9643 102.35/7.9948 8.17 pct 2044 102.50/7.9488 102.47/7.9517 102.65/7.9359 102.00/7.9921 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.6100 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging:; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.ne t)