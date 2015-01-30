Jan 30 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction 130 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) worth of bonds later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 102.50/7.6877 102.50/7.6889 102.62/7.6604 102.44/7.7014 8.40 pct 2024 104.58/7.7110 104.56/7.7130 104.70/7.6928 104.45/7.7293 8.24 pct 2033 105.03/7.7265 105.02/7.7273 105.15/7.7143 104.90/7.7388 8.17 pct 2044 104.99/7.7376 104.84/7.7501 105.30/7.7120 104.05/7.8161 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 61.7505 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Desk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)