Oct 17 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 99.00/8.4931 99.01/8.4910 99.05/8.4817 98.96/8.5022 8.60 pct 2028 100.52/8.5327 100.49/8.5366 100.53/8.5314 100.38/8.5502 8.32 pct 2032 97.45/8.6001 97.43/8.6026 97.65/8.5776 97.00/8.6511 8.30 pct 2042 96.80/8.6015 96.74/8.6072 96.90/8.5918 96.30/8.6504 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 61.6100 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Anand Basu)