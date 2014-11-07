Nov. 7 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 100.09/8.2470 100.08/8.2502 100.15/8.2334 100.00/8.2674 8.60 pct 2028 102.10/8.2780 102.18/8.2660 102.60/8.2034 102.00/8.2929 New 19-yr Stock 8.23 8.23 8.25 8.21 8.30 pct 2040 100.27/8.2739 100.23/8.2778 100.38/8.2639 100.05/8.2940 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) (1 US dollar = 61.5500 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)