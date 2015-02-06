Feb 6 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction 130 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) worth of bonds later in the day. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 102.30/7.7315 102.29/7.7341 102.35/7.7201 102.25/7.7430 8.15 pct 2026 103.72/7.6628 103.72/7.6628 103.80/7.6526 103.60/7.6780 8.24 pct 2033 105.10/7.7189 105.12/7.7171 105.50/7.6798 104.80/7.7484 8.17 pct 2044 105.48/7.6974 105.38/7.7058 105.75/7.6749 104.40/7.7866 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 61.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Sunil Nair)