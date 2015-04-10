April 10 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to start selling bonds for the first time in the current fiscal year 2015/16. The auction will be for 160 billion rupees ($2.57 bln) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 9 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 102.20/7.7404 102.20/7.7404 102.25/7.7286 102.10/7.7639 8.15 pct 2026 102.70/7.7907 102.63/7.8002 102.71/7.7894 102.20/7.8559 8.24 pct 2033 103.95/7.8319 103.97/7.8296 104.25/7.8019 103.80/7.8469 8.17 pct 2044 103.60/7.8538 103.54/7.8590 103.70/7.8453 103.10/7.8964 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)