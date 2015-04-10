BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
April 10 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to start selling bonds for the first time in the current fiscal year 2015/16. The auction will be for 160 billion rupees ($2.57 bln) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 9 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 102.20/7.7404 102.20/7.7404 102.25/7.7286 102.10/7.7639 8.15 pct 2026 102.70/7.7907 102.63/7.8002 102.71/7.7894 102.20/7.8559 8.24 pct 2033 103.95/7.8319 103.97/7.8296 104.25/7.8019 103.80/7.8469 8.17 pct 2044 103.60/7.8538 103.54/7.8590 103.70/7.8453 103.10/7.8964 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago