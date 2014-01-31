MUMBAI, Jan 31 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction 140 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of bonds on Friday. Five out of the 10 traders polled said they expect a small 5-10 billion rupees devolvement in the long-end paper while others said the entire auction will go through. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.28 pct 2019 92.97/8.9627 92.99/8.9577 93.10/8.9301 92.95/8.9677 8.24 pct 2027 92.35/9.2620 92.33/9.2645 92.55/9.2338 92.15/9.2904 9.20 pct 2030 99.70/9.2329 99.69/9.2345 99.80/9.2211 99.55/9.2508 8.30 pct 2042 90.40/9.2574 90.44/9.2530 90.90/9.2032 90.00/9.3011 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the prices are in rupees and yield in percent ($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta, Subhadip Sircar and Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)