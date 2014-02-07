MUMBAI, Feb 7 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) of bonds on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.12 pct 2020 95.40/9.0328 95.41/9.0302 95.45/9.0226 95.35/9.0431 8.83 pct 2023 100.65/8.7264 100.66/8.7250 100.80/8.7034 100.60/8.7341 8.32 pct 2032 92.65/9.1514 92.64/9.1531 93.10/9.0976 92.25/9.1995 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the prices are in rupees and yield in percent (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat, Abhishek Vishnoi and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)