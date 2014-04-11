April 11 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction 160 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) of bonds on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.83 pct 2023 98.70/9.0325 98.74/9.0262 98.90/9.0008 98.58/9.0517 7.80 pct 2020 93.50/9.2241 93.45/9.2347 93.65/9.1899 93.15/9.3044 8.32 pct 2032 91.00/9.3538 90.95/9.3607 91.40/9.3045 90.50/9.4159 8.30 pct 2042 89.23/9.3874 89.22/9.3886 89.55/9.3513 88.85/9.4294 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 60.1200 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Archana Narayanan, Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)